Metairie Bank Hosts Free Community Shred Day

Getty Images

METAIRIE – From Metairie Bank:

Metairie Bank is hosting a free Community Shred Day Friday, April 8 at 3344 Metairie Road from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Iron Mountain will be on site to securely shred your outdated financial and personal documents. Limit of 5 boxes per person.

Metairie Bank is dedicated to serving our community. Shredding your sensitive documents and junk mail with personal information, such as pre-approved credit cards, is one of the best ways to prevent identity theft and fraud.

We’ll also be accepting donations for The March Of Dimes, which leads the fight for the health of all moms and babies.

Metairie Bank, the Bank of Personal Service, was founded in 1947. With total assets over $617 million it is the oldest and largest commercial bank headquartered in Jefferson Parish, and serves the entire Greater New Orleans area. It has nine branches, including two banking locations on the Northshore, in Mandeville and Covington, as well as a full-service remote ATM in Covington.