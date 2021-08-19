Metairie Bank Hires Jeff Guillot

METAIRIE – Jeff Guillot joins the Metairie Bank & Trust team as vice president, director of retail banking. He brings more than 35 years of banking experience in retail banking having previously worked for Hancock Whitney Bank, First NBC Bank, Fidelity Bank and First Bank & Trust. Guillot graduated from the University of New Orleans with a Bachelor of Science in Management.

Metairie Bank was founded in 1947 and has assets of $545 million. Headquartered in Jefferson Parish, it serves the greater New Orleans area. It has nine branches, including locations in Mandeville and Covington, as well as a full-service remote ATM in Covington.