Metairie Bank Hires 3

METAIRIE – The board of directors of Metairie Bank and Trust Co. announced that Michael Klumpp will become the community bank’s new CFO, Tonie Carriere will take over as HR director, and Hanna Miller will serve as Covington ops manager.

“We can’t be more pleased to welcome these stars to our team,” said Metairie Bank CEO John LeBlanc.

“Our ability to attract and retain talent like this makes us all proud and serves our clients and community well,” said Metairie Bank President Michael Gennaro,

Klumpp comes to the bank with 21 years of accounting, finance and audit experience, including 16 years at First Horizon Corporation / IberiaBank Corporation, where he served as both controller and manager of financial reporting. He started his career at Ernst & Young in audit and assurance business services, serving clients in the banking and manufacturing industries.

A member of the Society of Louisiana Certified Public Accountants, Klumpp earned a degree in accounting from the University of New Orleans. He resides in Mandeville with his wife, Katharine, and two daughters, and is an active member of St. Timothy United Methodist Church.

Tonie Carriere, SHRM-CP, PHR, the bank’s new HR director, hails from First Trust Corporation/First Bank and Trust in New Orleans, where she served in various human resources positions over the last 23 years.

Carriere is an SHRM Certified Professional, holds an HR Generalist Certification and an Associate’s Degree in Social Science from Delgado Community College. A Gretna resident, she serves as a community volunteer for World Vision through Hosana Fellowship Church of Gretna.

Hanna Miller has been named Covington ops manager. Most recently, Miller served as financial center leader at Fidelity Bank in Metairie, where she was promoted from branch banker II. Before that, she spent five years honing her skills at Home Bank in Mandeville. She is pursuing an degree in applied science, business and management from Delgado Community College.

In 2021, Miller was selected to be vice president – Northshore Networkers BNI and was nominated for Chairman’s Core Value Award and Northshore’s Finest. A Hurricane Ida first responder, she also taught a financial literacy event for Brighthouse Learning Center. She currently resides in Lacombe with her husband, Mel.