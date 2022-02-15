Metairie Bank Celebrates 75 Years in Business

METAIRIE – Metairie Bank and Trust Co. celebrates its 75th anniversary on Feb. 15. Since 1947, the community bank with assets topping $617 million has served southeast Louisiana with an emphasis on “personal service and a family atmosphere.”

Originally named Metairie Savings Bank and Trust Company, the bank has grown from a single location in Jefferson Parish to nine branches on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain. It also offers insurance and investment services.

As the bank observes its anniversary, it’s also celebrating the life of former President and CEO Ron E. Samford Jr., who died on Jan. 31.

“Ron was a beloved and respected leader and mentor, not just here at the bank but in our community,” said Metairie Bank President Michael Gennaro in a press release. “Much of the success of our bank and our clients in recent years is a reflection of Ron’s values, insight and leadership. He will be greatly missed by all of us.”

Over the years, Metairie Bank has supported community organizations such as Each One Save One, Junior Achievement, Youth Service Bureau, Jefferson Beautification Inc., American Heart Association, Children’s Hospital, Crime Stoppers, Jefferson Dollars for Scholars, and NOLA Gold Rugby.