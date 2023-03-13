Metairie Bank Announces 3 New Board Members

L to R: David W. Perlis, John P. LeBlanc and Michael A. Gennaro

METAIRIE — The board of directors of Metairie Bank and Trust Co. has announced the election of three new members: David W. Perlis, John P. LeBlanc and Michael A. Gennaro.

Perlis is president and co-owner of Perlis Inc., a third-generation family-owned retail business with three specialty stores in south Louisiana. In addition, Perlis Inc. operates an ecommerce platform along with a smaller boutique that highlights the company’s crawfish logo merchandise.



Perlis and his family have been associated with Metairie Bank family since its inception more than 75 years ago. He is following in the footsteps of his late grandfather, Rogers Perlis, and his late aunt, Sharon Perlis, who both served on the board for years.

“I am honored to continue the Perlis family tradition of serving on this board,” he said. “I am so proud to continue their work.”

Perlis graduated from Isidore Newman School in New Orleans. He received his Bachelor of Arts in business administration from Rhodes College in Memphis, Tenn. He is also a longtime member of the Fore!Kids Foundation, producer of the Zurich Classic, where he serves as ex-officio board chair. He also chairs the community advisory board for Ochsner Baptist, and is a recent addition to the WYES Public Television board.

LeBlanc became Metairie Bank’s CEO in 2022. Before that, he served as executive vice president and chief operating officer of Hibernia Bank. He also spent four years as Metairie Bank’s senior vice president and chief financial officer, and served as executive vice president, chief financial officer for Bank of New Orleans and Louisiana Bancorp Inc. for over 20 years.

For decades, LeBlanc has been an active member of the greater New Orleans community, serving as a board chairman of the Jefferson Parish Chamber of Commerce and on the executive leadership council of the American Cancer Society. He received his Bachelor of Science in finance from the University of New Orleans.

“I’m thrilled to be joining this esteemed group of colleagues. This is just one more way I can serve this community and this great bank,” LeBlanc said.

Gennaro, Metairie Bank’s president, is a Metairie native with 35 years in banking. He joined Metairie Bank in 2013 and previously served as senior vice president, chief commercial lending officer.

Gennaro received a Bachelor of Science degree in finance from the University of New Orleans. He is the current chairman of the Better Business Bureau of Greater New Orleans, and he is a past board member of the Jefferson Parish Chamber of Commerce, American Diabetes Association and Business Resource Capital.

“It’s an honor to serve our customers in this way,” he said. “Last year, the bank celebrated its 75th anniversary, and we are looking forward to serving the needs of our community for many more years to come.”