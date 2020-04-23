Metairie Bank and Partners Feed Frontline Workers

METAIRIE – From Metairie Bank:

In partnership with the Jewish Endowment Foundation of Louisiana, Humana, Metairie Bank, and the Consulate General of Israel to the Southwest, the Jewish Federation of Greater New Orleans is pleased to announce the launch of the Greater New Orleans Jewish Community Healthcare Workers Take Home Meal Program. This program will serve Tulane Medical Center, Touro Infirmary and Ochsner Health System. Over the next eight weeks, this program will serve 5,000 take home meals to frontline medical staff and healthcare workers – all while supporting local kosher restaurants.

“There’s a Jewish value – tikkun olam – which means that we’re all asked to do our part to repair the world, Jewish and non-Jewish alike,” said Arnie D. Fielkow, CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater New Orleans. “From helping area small businesses to tending to healthcare workers too exhausted to cook, this program allows us to help so many people in a unique way, across three major healthcare systems in our community. Every meal is a step towards repairing the world.”

This is a way to support small Jewish businesses in our community in a way that reflects our Jewish values.

Joshua S. Force, Chair of the Jewish Federation Board of Trustees, agreed, noting that, “The COVID-19 pandemic reminds us that we truly live in one, interconnected world – and that the needs created by this difficult time create an opportunity for us to collaborate creatively with area partners and businesses to solve problems.”

Three local kosher restaurants and caterers – Kosher Cajun, Rimon at Tulane Hillel, and Dvash Catering – will be cooking 200 healthy, delicious meals for the three hospital campuses each Tuesday evening, for a total of 600 meals per week – beginning tomorrow, Tuesday, April 21.

The program has been funded by the Jewish Endowment Foundation of Louisiana, Humana, Metairie Bank, the Consulate General of Israel to the Southwest, and the Jewish Federation of Greater New Orleans – with the Federation managing the logistics of implementation.

“Recognizing that we have all been impacted by this pandemic, the Jewish Endowment Foundation of Louisiana is pleased to support a program that shows our solidarity with the wider New Orleans community,” stated Jewish Endowment Foundation of Louisiana Executive Director Bobby Garon. “Our Board and staff are tremendously grateful for our frontline workers and first responders.”

“This meal program not only allows us to express our appreciation to healthcare workers, but also supports local Jewish restaurants and business owners, and hopefully inspires others to work together during this time,” added Larry Lehmann, Board President of the Jewish Endowment Foundation of Louisiana.

The Jewish Federation is accepting donations to keep the program running past the expected eight-week window at: https://give.idonate.com/jf-greater-new-orleans/mealsprogram





