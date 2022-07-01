Since 1947, Metairie Bank has remained committed to serving the financial needs of Southeast Louisiana’s people, businesses and communities. Having celebrated its 75th anniversary in February, Metairie Bank reflects on three-quarters of a century connecting with customers and enriching the communities it serves.

Founded as Metairie Savings Bank & Trust, Metairie Bank served as the first bank on Jefferson Parish’s East Bank. Now the oldest and largest commercial bank headquartered in Jefferson Parish with $617 million in assets, Metairie Bank has expanded to nine locations across the Southshore and Northshore. Throughout its lifespan, Metairie Bank has been deemed the “Locally Owned Bank of Personal Service” not only for its relationships with clients, but the sense of belonging that exists among its employees as well.

“Personal service takes many forms,” says John P. LeBlanc, Metairie Bank’s CEO. “Whether it’s having someone on site to answer questions or providing individualized digital banking, we’re here to help in any and every instance.”

For 75 years Metairie Bank has been a rock-solid institution. In addition to financial services, Metairie Bank partners with the MB Insurance Agency and MB Investment Services to address its customers’ needs now and in the future. Committed to clients beyond simply building their portfolios, Metairie Bank is passionate about helping customers achieve their dreams.

“Throughout our 75 years, consistent management has been a key to maintaining our legacy. We have members serving on our board of directors whose families date back to the founding of Metairie Bank – our leaders today share the same philosophy they did a quarter century ago,” says LeBlanc.

Beyond banking services, Metairie Bank supports local organizations that improve the quality of life in their community, like Junior Achievement, Youth Service Bureau, Jefferson Beautification Inc., American Heart Association, Children’s Hospital, Crime Stoppers, Jefferson Dollars for Scholars, and NOLA Gold Rugby.

3344 Metairie Road, Metairie, LA

504-834-6330

metairiebank.com