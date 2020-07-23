Since its founding in 1947, Metairie Bank has been more than just a trusted financial institution: it has been a trailblazer, marking several “firsts” that set the standard for regional banking and pushed the community to new and greater heights.

As the first bank on the East Bank of Jefferson Parish, the company helped to establish Metairie as a self-sufficient township. Years later, it became the first bank in the area to have a website on the Internet. President & CEO Ron Samford says those achievements, and many others since, are part of a deliberate effort to stay abreast and ahead of innovations in banking technology. In fact, technology is just one crucial component of a larger mission to provide impeccable personal service and to foster community enrichment.

Metairie Bank strives to give each person the tools and support they need to accomplish their financial goals with safety, security and ease. Their smartphone app features Mobile Xpress Deposit, allowing users to remotely deposit checks while cutting-edge security features protect data and financial information. Specialized card controls and alerts also make it easier than ever to manage and monitor transaction activity.

Outside its own doors, Metairie Bank is committed to keeping the community vibrant. They offer financial and volunteer support to several local nonprofits, including the mentoring program Each One Save One, Youth Service Bureau, Children’s Hospital, Monster Mash at St. Tammany Parish Hospital, Jefferson SPCA and Jefferson Performing Arts Center. More recently, as part of the CARES Act in response to COVID-19, Metairie Bank originated 875 Paycheck Protection Program loans totaling $52 million to local small businesses, helping to save 6,500 jobs.

“I’ve never been prouder of our bankers,” Ron Samford says. “That was more than a community enrichment effort — it was for community survival.”

3344 Metairie Road, Metairie

(504) 834-6330

metairiebank.com