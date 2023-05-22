Meri Burroughs Joins Rev as Vice President of Marketing

GONZALES, La. – Rev/Rev Business has announced the recent hiring of Meri Burroughs as vice president of marketing. She will lead marketing efforts for Rev’s residential and business segments – including strategic direction-setting for marketing and communications across the growing company.

“Our executive team is thrilled about Meri’s arrival – especially as our organization continues growing, our service area’s footprint expands and our products continue to develop and evolve,” said Josh Descant, Rev CEO. “I have no doubt her years of expertise will create motivating synergies among our own leadership as well as among our marketing team’s business intelligence and creative professionals.”

“Meri’s understanding of the industry, her genuine appreciation for customers’ needs and deep business intelligence are all leadership and marketing characteristics that will benefit our entire team,” said Tressy Leindecker, Rev’s executive vice president of sales and marketing. “Rev’s hiring of Meri represents not only the next step in our marketing efforts but comes at a critical time and the next chapter for our company as a whole.

Prior to joining Rev, Burroughs held numerous leadership positions with both Cox Business and Cox Media – leading and setting strategy for teams of media and telecommunications sales professionals and managers.

Established in 2020 and rebranded in 2022, Rev/Rev Business is the combined parent company of Reserve Telephone Company, Eatel/Eatel Business and Vision Communications. The combined company operates as a locally owned, telecommunications network with more than 2,836 miles of fiber.