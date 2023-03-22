Mental Illness Nonprofit to Celebrate New Headquarters in Mid-City

NEW ORLEANS – NAMI New Orleans, the local affiliate for the Alliance on Mental Illness, will celebrate the opening of its new home on March 31 at 4403 Canal Street (the former Ronald McDonald House). Festivities will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

New Orleans City Councilmember Joe Giarrusso will join NAMI New Orleans staff, board members and community supporters at the event.

“We are so excited about this new chapter,” said Board President Ashleigh Castro. “The move from our Uptown location on Louisiana Avenue to Mid-City allows for so much opportunity. With close to 10,000 square feet covering three floors, this charming historic building gives us the added space to house all our support and education services and expand our Clubhouse program. We truly look forward to embracing our new neighborhood and to continue to ensure that all individuals and families affected by mental illness can build better lives.”

Serving Orleans, Jefferson, St. Bernard and Plaquemines parishes, NAMI New Orleans offers “hope, help, and healing” to people with mental illness – and to those who share their lives – through family support, education and advocacy, and quality psychosocial services.