Member Accolades

Business Leadership Awards:

The Business Leadership Awards Luncheon was held on Wednesday, May 8, at the Hilton New Orleans Airport Hotel to honor accomplishments of individuals and businesses and the impact they have made on the Jefferson Parish business community.

The Luncheon featured a panel of female business owners. Kristi Brocato of The Basketry and Patricia Besselman-Main of Besselman Wealth Planners shared about what it takes to be a small business owner in today’s economic environment. The panel was moderate by Christel Slaughter of SSA Consultants.

2019 Recipients:

Entrepreneur of the Year

Julie Couret, 7602 Coach

Small Business of the Year

Uniformity

Large Business of the Year

Pond + Company

Woman Owned Business of the Year

Magnolia Physical Therapy

Family Owned Business of the Year

Ramsey’s Diamond Jewelers

Innovator of the Year

The National WWII Museum

Business Progress Award

Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport

Joseph Rault Community Leader of the Year

Ray Seamon, benefitsone

Community Advancement

Brandy Christian, The Port of New Orleans

Healthy Business Award, Most Creative

Sparkhound

Healthy Business Award, Best Employee Led

Gambel Communications

Healthy Business Award, Up and Comer

Bergeron Automotive

Title Management Group, Inc.

CityBusiness Reader Rankings Top Title Company

CityBusiness Readers voted Title Management Group Best Title Company – TOP WINNER! The Reader Ranking survey generated 6,789 responses from across the area. This was first time Title Management Group was nominated. Title Management Group has been in business for sixteen years and strive to standout with exceptional customer service and unique closing experience.

oleRRelo Group

Performance Excellence Award & Customer Choice Award from United Van Lines

oleRRelo Group, a recognized leader in the moving service industry and agent for United Van Lines, America’s largest moving network was named winner of the 2019 United Van Lines Performance Excellence Award in the Top 8 largest agent category by shipment count. This unique achievement preceded a team win for the 2019 Customer Choice Award; the highest honor awarded by the customer for overall quality performance. Both accomplishments were achieved by providing clients with first-class moving services throughout the United States, specifically across Texas and Louisiana.

JEDCO

NADCO Ground Up Diamond Award

The National Association of Development Companies (NADCO) awarded JEDCO the Ground Up Diamond Award for its involvement in the development of Chronos Body Health & Wellness, a multi-million dollar wellness facility based in Fat City.

Tulane Lakeside Hospital

“A” Safety Rating from Leapfrog

Tulane Lakeside Hospital was awarded an “A” in The Leapfrog Group’s Fall 2019 Hospital Safety Grade. The designation recognizes Tulane Lakeside’s continued efforts in protecting patients from harm and meeting the highest safety standards in the United States. This is the third-consecutive “A” safety rating earned by Tulane Lakeside.

Jefferson Parish Schools System

District Performance Score Increase

The Jefferson Parish Schools System District Performance Score increased for the first time in four years. The system earned a “B” for student growth. Over a third of the schools were recognized for exceptional growth. Seven schools went up a letter grade, and another eight improved their score by at least five points.

T. Baker Smith, LLC

ACEC/L Engineering Excellence Grand Award – Pump Station Monitoring

T. Baker Smith was honored for its Pump Station Monitoring System by the American Council of Engineering Companies of Louisiana (ACEC/L) with the Grand Award for Building/Technology Systems. T. Baker Smith developed and designed a Pump Station Monitoring System to help local governments and levee districts better manage pump station operations and levee maintenance. This is accomplished through the collection of key critical data, proactive monitoring, and alert notification to key personnel if problems are detected. ACEC/L awarded T. Baker Smith because the solution demonstrated an exceptional degree of innovation, complexity, achievement, and value for their client.





