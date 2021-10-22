Melissa Tyler Joins Catholic Charities Archdiocese of New Orleans Staff

NEW ORLEANS — Catholic Charities Archdiocese of New Orleans has hired Melissa Tyler to be its associate director of institutional advancement.

Tyler’s career spans several health, human services and education roles at local organizations, including Touro Infirmary, the University of New Orleans and, most recently, the New Orleans Women & Children’s Shelter.

“I grew up a servant leader and have always been willing to help others in my community, both as a volunteer and professionally,” says Tyler, who was born and raised in New Orleans.

In her new role, she will be involved in executing and managing fund development strategy for CCANO. Tyler oversees major gift strategy, the annual Archbishop Hannan Community Appeal, direct mail campaigns, and donor, corporate and foundation relations and communications.

She anticipates her experience with helping the community’s most vulnerable residents and working with multigenerational donor families to continue in her role at CCANO as she works to grow the philanthropic base for the nonprofit organization.

“With 24 programs that serve veterans to the unhoused, children to incarcerated persons, and immigrants to disaster victims, I look forward to this opportunity to make a wide-ranging, deep and lasting impact on my community,” said Tyler.

A graduate of Louisiana State University Manship School of Mass Communication, she holds a bachelor of arts degree in mass communication.