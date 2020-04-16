Melba’s Po-boys and Manard Law Firm Feed Members of Armed Forces

NEW ORLEANS – From Melba’s Po-Boys:

Melba’s Po-boys and the Manard Law Firm has partnered up to provide FREE PO-BOYS to our “silent heroes” of the Navy and Army who are selflessly manning our medical needs 24/7.

For many Orleans residents, we can all sleep peacefully at night knowing that these heroes are taking care of business. It’s true that all first responders and essential workers are also heroes at this time of need but so often these heroes are never highlighted.

With Underwriting from the Manard Law firm in partnership with Melba’s,

We wanted to shine the spotlight on these men and women who work throughout the night for our health and security by providing a traditional New Orleans staple such as a Po-boy.

All of Melba’s meals are served in disposable packages along with one time use of utensils insuring personal hygiene and safety. We selected Melba’s because we know they are a good corporate neighbor.

It’s for these reasons above that we have committed the funding to underwrite this important event.

On Thursday, April 16 we will serve 150 men and women of the NAVY at the New Orleans convention Center hospital.

On Friday, April 17th we will serve 250 men and women of the ARMY at the Belle Chase station as they headquarter the entire nations medical needs from right here in Louisiana.