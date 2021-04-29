Megan Naccari always knew she wanted to own her own business, and at the age of 22, while attending John Jay Beauty College, she wrote her first business plan. Seven years later, Megan is Owner/CEO and Aesthetician at Saintly Skin, a medical spa that employs one doctor, two nurse practitioners, two aestheticians, a massage therapist, and administrative staff.

“My father was always self-employed, and growing up, I always admired his compassion for his employees—he taught me to be patient and kind with my employees and my customers,” says Megan. “I have a successful business thanks to his guidance.”

At Saintly Skin, Megan and her team use quality products and state-of-the-art medical equipment, providing effective skin and body treatments to help people look and feel their best. The team prides itself on and is distinguished by its robust training and education.

“I look forward to my clients returning, ecstatic with their results,” says Megan. I genuinely enjoy my work and turning customers into friends.”

During the pandemic, Saintly Skin was proud to distribute over 600 free to-go facials for frontline workers experiencing skin issues from wearing masks and PPE.

Saintly Skin

3000 Kingman St., Ste. 101, Metairie

504-475-5510

saintlyskin.com