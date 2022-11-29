Megan Balch Joins Idea Village

NEW ORLEANS — Megan Balch is the new program director at the Idea Village, a nonprofit organization that supports regional startups.

Balch will be responsible for developing and overseeing IDEAinstitute, VILLAGEx and other programs. She will work to further cultivate and grow the New Orleans startup community by using her 10-plus years of experience in B2B and DTC businesses along with connections that will offer local entrepreneurs beneficial and exciting opportunities.

Previously, Balch was the CEO of Flagpole NYC, a designer swimwear and beachwear company that she co-founded and ran for over 10 years, before relocating to New Orleans during the pandemic. She has been a guest lecturer at New York University and Yale University, sharing her perspective with students on numerous topics including entrepreneurship, product launches and marketing campaigns. Additionally, she holds a BS in media, culture and communications from New York University.

“As a founder myself, I am thrilled to be able to support startups and local entrepreneurs in New Orleans by applying my lived experience to the Idea Village, ensuring that all programs are developed with the founder chief in mind,” Balch said.