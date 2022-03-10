Medical Marijuana Company Says Louisiana Industry is Strong

NEW ORLEANS – Louisiana-based TeleLeaf, a virtual medical marijuana program connecting patients with doctors, said the state of the industry is strong since the legalization of “flower” (smokable marijuana) in Louisiana in early 2022.

TeleLeaf said flower – the raw, crude form of the marijuana plant – is known for its potent “entourage effect,” synchronizing with the body’s already existing cannabinoids to treat illnesses such as anxiety, chronic pain, arthritis, insomnia and more. Flower was officially released to medical marijuana pharmacies across Louisiana on Jan. 3, 2022, and demand has increased statewide.

“Momentum is continuing as we approach the third month with Flower on shelves,” said Gary Hess, TeleLeaf CEO, in a press release. “Patients who have tried the products are excited for more. New patient numbers continually increase as word spreads about the quality, accessibility, and efficacy of the products. Pharmacies eagerly anticipate additional product releases on the horizon.”

TeleLeaf said the impacts of legal marijuana include:

Louisiana flower products have seen tremendous popularity with the majority of the nine medical marijuana pharmacies selling out within the first two weeks of January. Restocked second shipments from the state’s suppliers nearly sold out by mid-February, though new shipments are being delivered throughout the state now.

Key obstacles currently affecting patient access include the bottleneck for initial, new patient consultations, high pricing at some pharmacies, the time for the testing and approval process of products by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF), low number of suppliers, as well as the distance to/from dispensaries that do not deliver.

With the continued fast-paced growth, Louisiana medical marijuana pharmacies are opting for internal changes to meet high demand, including scaling and/or updating online inventory and ordering platforms, hiring additional staff members and for some, implementing home delivery options for easier access.

TeleLeaf said it has seen an increase of 2.5 times as many patients per day compared to fourth quarter 2021.

“Gratitude seems to be the sentiment shared across the spectrum of our patient surveys, “ said TeleLeaf patient advocate, Brianna Hardy. “Our patient community has been holding their breath, praying, waiting, and vocalizing their need for this moment. Now that it is here, we hear tearful phone calls daily from people who are experiencing relief, joy, and a quality of life again that they simply haven’t been able to access.”

For more information, visit www.TeleLeaf.com.