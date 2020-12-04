Meals Program Extended Through December

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness has announced a 30-day extension of the City of New Orleans COVID-19 Meal Assistance Program, which delivers twice-daily, restaurant-made meals to residents in need. Funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has been approved through at least Dec. 31, bringing the program into its sixth month.

“We know that because of COVID-19, many of our residents continue to be unable to put food on their tables,” said NOHSEP Director Collin Arnold. “We’ve been able to show great success in the last five months and I’m so grateful that our partnership with FEMA will allow this program to continue over the holiday season and in this winter surge.”

This first-of-its-kind program serves New Orleans residents impacted by COVID-19, including seniors, high-risk health individuals, residents who are COVID positive or are quarantining due to potential exposure, homeless residents, and children under 18. Currently, there are just under 11,000 residents enrolled in the program receiving free daily meals and there is plenty of capacity for new participants.

The following are eligible for meals if not receiving any other federal food support (including the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)):

Seniors age 65 and above

Adults with high-risk health conditions and special medical needs (Examples include pregnancy, smoking, asthma, diabetes, high blood pressure, heart or lung disease, obesity, cancer, compromised immune system, kidney disease, liver disease, HIV, AIDS, Sickle cell disease, and more.)

Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 or have been exposed and require isolation or quarantine

Homeless residents

Children under 18

To apply, go to ready.nola.gov/meals or call 3-1-1.

“What’s unique about this program is that the meals are being produced by local restaurants and home delivered,” said Chef’s Brigade founder and Executive Director Troy Gilbert. “It truly is an emergency financial lifeline to many in our beloved and culturally important restaurant industry, whether that’s restaurants and their kitchen staff, purveyors or independent chefs.”

To date, 80 local restaurants through the Chef’s Brigade coalition have been producing meals, which are organized and stored by the New Orleans Culinary and Hospitality Institute (NOCHI), packaged by Revolution Foods, and delivered by d’livery NOLA. Low-sodium and diabetic-friendly meals are also available and are being produced by Revolution Foods. This program has re-employed at least 500 New Orleanians who may have otherwise been out of work due to the pandemic in food production alone. Additional jobs have been created in the delivery and administration components of the program. For a report on the financial impacts of the program on the restaurant industry produced by Chef’s Brigade, visit chefsbrigadenola.org.

Some of the participating restaurants include:

2Brothers 1Love

Afrodesiac

Avila Grill

Bacchanal

Boucherie

Brechtel Hospitality

Brennans Commissary

Briquette Warehouse

Brown Butter

Café Dauphine

Café Degas

Café Minh

Café Navarrre

Café Porche

Central City BBQ

Chase Catering and Concession

City Greens

Clesi’s Restaurant and Catering

Cochon

Costera

Court of Two Sisters

Dat Dog

Diva Dawg

Domenica

Dona’s Pizza

Dong Phuong

Dunbar’s Creole Cuisine

Eat Well

Elysian Events

Frankie and Johnny’s

Grilling Shilling

Howling Wolf

Iacovone Kitchen

Johnny Sanchez

Juniors on Harrison

Katies

Killer Poboys

Live Oak Café

Luke

Mahony’s

Marie’s Fleur De Lis Catering

Martin Wine Cellar

Maya’s

Meribo Pizza

Messina’s

Mint Modern Vietnamese

Mirepoix Event Catering

Mopho

My House Events

New Orleans Creole Cookery

Next to Eat

Nirvana Indian Cuisine

NOCHI

Nolavore

Nole Restaurant

Panola Street Cafe

Patois

Poke Loa

Red Fish Grill

Rockrose

Saffron NOLA

Sala

Silk Road

Soule Café

Streetcar Restaurant

Taceaux Loceaux

Tangarine Kitchen

TAVA

The Backyard

Toulouse Catering

Two Tony’s

Welty’s Deli

Zea

Restaurants that would like to join in this effort should use the form found on the Chef’s Brigade website: chefsbrigadenola.org/become-a-restaurant-partner.