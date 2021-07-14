McRae Named Vice Chair of Women United Global Leadership Council

NEW ORLEANS – United Way of Southeast Louisiana is proud to announce its longtime advocate, donor and volunteer Cathy McRae as the new vice chair of the Women United Global Leadership Council. As vice chair, McRae will support a Council of more than a dozen female philanthropists and volunteers who provide strategic guidance to United Way Worldwide in engaging global Women United members.

McRae begins her term as vice chair as a member of UWSELA’s Board of Trustees, Tocqueville Society cabinet and Women United.

The Women United Global Leadership Council is working to advance gender equity and empower every woman and girl to reach their full potential. With a membership of over 75,000 women in almost 200 communities, Women United leaders are spotlighting the challenges faced by women and taking action – through charitable giving, volunteering or advocacy – in the fight for gender equity.

McRae retired from Shell Energy Resource Company as Vice President, Capability-Deepwater, Shell Upstream Americas in 2015 after over 32 years with the company. As VP, Capability, she was accountable to improve, grow and sustain Deepwater technical capability; develop a robust technical talent pipeline where knowledge is transferred from more senior staff; and provide UA Deepwater technical assurance to projects, wells and assets.

She serves on the Presidential Council of Alumnae at Michigan Technological University and is a member of the Women’s Energy Network, International Women’s Forum, American Association of Petroleum Geologists, Society of Petroleum Engineers and New Orleans Geological Society.

McRae will assume the global council’s chair position in 2023.