McGlinchey’s New Orleans Office Adds 6 Associates

L to R: (top row) Margaret Davis, Jaina Green and Morgan Kelley; (bottom row) Katherine Kovach, Gillian Miculek, Erica Powell

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans office of McGlinchey Stafford has announced the addition of six new associates.

“I am proud to welcome these six associates to the McGlinchey family,” said Magdalen Bickford, managing member of the New Orleans office. “Their representation of industries from insurance and financial services to maritime and transportation is a strong indicator of McGlinchey’s momentum here in New Orleans on behalf of clients nationwide. The energy and experience these women bring will be a great fit for our skillset and culture.”

These four associates have joined the firm’s enterprise litigation and investigations practice group:

Jaina Green focuses on insurance coverage defense. She earned her J.D., cum laude, from Southern University Law Center in May 2022. While in law school, she served as senior articles editor for the Southern University Law Review, was a member of the clinical education faculty committee for the SULC Student Bar Association, and served as a learning mentor for the Baton Rouge Youth Coalition. Prior to joining McGlinchey, Jaina interned at Southeast Louisiana Legal Services legal aid center, and worked for the Southern University Board of Student Advisors. She is admitted to practice in Louisiana.

Morgan Kelley serves the maritime and admiralty industry. Having second-chaired multi-million dollar trials, negotiated significant settlements, and won issues that saved clients hundreds of thousands of dollars, Kelley also advises transportation companies and vessel operators on corporate contracts and transactions. She graduated from Tulane University Law School with her J.D. in 2018. While there, she earned a certificate in Admiralty Law, served as notes & comments editor on the Tulane Maritime Law Journal, and clerked for the Admiralty & Aviation Division at the U.S. Department of Justice in Washington. Morgan is admitted to practice in Louisiana.

Katherine Kovach defends clients against liability claims related to insurance coverage, mass torts, and products and premises liability, with previous experience in medical malpractice law. She earned her J.D. from Loyola University School of Law in New Orleans in 2019. Before practicing, Kovach clerked for the Hon. Jay Zainey in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana and for the Hon. Fredericka Wicker in the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeal. She is licensed in Louisiana.

Gillian Miculek represents businesses in complex civil litigation across Louisiana. She earned her J.D. from Louisiana State University Paul M. Herbert Law Center in 2022. As a first-generation college and law school graduate, Miculek returns to McGlinchey after clerking in the firm’s New Orleans and Baton Rouge offices. During law school, she interned with the East Baton Rouge District Attorney’s Office and served as senior editor of the school’s Journal of Energy Law and Resources. She is admitted to practice in Louisiana.

Margaret Davis has joined the firm’s corporate/real estate practice group, where she advises clients in insurance regulatory as well as corporate and transactional matters. With a background in litigation, she has represented general contractors and subcontractors, government entities, and private investors both in state and federal courts and private arbitration. She earned her J.D. from Tulane University Law School in 2014 with a Maritime law certificate. She interned for the Hon. Robert H. Walker in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi in Gulfport, and in the Gulfport City Attorney’s office. Margaret is licensed in Louisiana and Mississippi.

Erica Powell has joined the firm’s financial institutions compliance practice group. She counsels financial institutions nationwide on the complex federal and state regulatory challenges they face. Powell returns to McGlinchey after clerking in the firm’s New Orleans office. She earned her J.D. in 2022 from Tulane University Law School, where she served as an administrative justice for Tulane Moot Court Program’s Instraschool Competition, head coach of the BLSA Constance Baker Motley Mock Trial Team, a veteran member of the Moot Court Mock Trial Team, and as a member of the Black Law Students Association and OUTLaw. She is admitted to practice in Louisiana.

These six associates join four attorneys who have joined the New Orleans office as members (partners) in 2022: Allyson Byrd, Angie Christina, Kevin Frey, and Marcelle Mouledoux, all of whom joined the Enterprise Litigation and Investigations practice group.

McGlinchey is proud that these six hires advance the number of women practicing with the firm and active in the law. The firm is proud to report that 50% of Office Managing Members across its 17 offices and 40% of its executive Policy Committee are women. McGlinchey was ranked by the Vault Survey among the “2023 Best Law Firms for Women” and is one of 70+ firms participating in the second cohort of the Midsize Mansfield program, which sets rigorous standards to boost diversity in firm leadership.

Attorneys in McGlinchey’s New Orleans office provide legal and business counsel in banking and financial services, class action defense, commercial litigation, insurance defense, labor and employment, products liability, public finance, and real estate.