McGlinchey Stafford’s Bryant Named Legal Diversity Fellow

NEW ORLEANS — McGlinchey Stafford partner Camille Bryant has been selected to be a member of the Leadership Council on Legal Diversity’s 2021 class of fellows, participating in a program to identify, train and advance the next generation of leaders in the legal profession. Camille is one of 418 attorneys nationwide selected for this year’s class.

Bryant has a broad litigation practice, focusing on labor and employment counsel and defense as well as products liability defense. She is involved in both legal and community organizations, currently serving as president of the Greater New Orleans Chapter of the Louis A. Martinet Legal Society and state membership chair of the Defense Research Institute, and having served as past president of the New Orleans Association for Women Attorneys and past chair of the New Orleans Bar Association Young Lawyers Section’s Public Service Committee.

“This is an outstanding honor for Camille, who has proven herself time and again as a future leader in this profession,” said Michael Ferachi, managing member of McGlinchey. “Through our involvement with and support of LCLD, McGlinchey is proud to champion initiatives that foster the inclusive, equitable environment we strive for in the firm and across the legal field.”