McGlinchey Stafford Welcomes Casey O’Flynn to Business Corporate Law Team

NEW ORLEANS – McGlinchey Stafford has announced that Casey O’Flynn has joined its national corporate and M&A practice in its New Orleans office as an associate. He joins from a boutique construction law firm in Louisiana. Prior to that, he served as a tax senior in the real estate global funds group at Deloitte Tax LLP.

“Casey has significant experience navigating a variety of matters involved in successfully structuring, negotiating, and closing transactions,” said Jean-Paul Perrault, member of the Baton Rouge office. “We are confident that he will be a valuable asset to our business corporate clients and attorneys nationwide.”

O’Flynn is a native New Orleanian who advises clients from a wide range of industries in matters including mergers and acquisitions, taxation, general corporate and business governance, and estate planning and successions.

Magdalen Blessey Bickford, managing attorney of McGlinchey Stafford’s New Orleans office, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Casey to the team in our New Orleans office. I am certain that he will help us continue to fulfill our mission to meet the growing needs of our clients.”

O’Flynn received his Juris Doctor from Cumberland School of Law Samford University in 2013 and an L.L.M in Taxation from Boston University School of Law. In 2007 he received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Mississippi. He is admitted to practice in Georgia and Louisiana as well as the Tax and Appellate bars. He is a member of the American Bar Association.