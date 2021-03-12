McGlinchey Stafford Names Bickford Office Managing Member

NEW ORLEANS – McGlinchey Stafford has announced that Magdalen “Mag” Blessey Bickford has been named the office managing member in the firm’s New Orleans office.

Bickford will focus on the day-to-day operations and management of the employees and the office.

“I want to thank Mag for serving as office managing member,” said Michael Ferachi, firm managing member. “Managing an office requires a significant investment in time and allows all of us to continue delivering valuable services to our clients.”

Bickford also chairs the firm’s labor and employment group. She represents businesses and management in labor and employment litigation and provides general legal counsel on a variety of workforce matters.

“Despite the pandemic and its challenges, we’ve had a successful year here in the firm’s founding office,” said Bickford. “I am excited to take those lessons learned and apply them to my new role.”