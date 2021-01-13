McGlinchey Stafford Announces New Partners

NEW ORLEANS – McGlinchey Stafford has announced that the following attorneys have been promoted to members (partners) within the firm as of Jan. 1:

Alfred Carry (Washington, D.C.) has also been promoted to of counsel.

“Not only do these attorneys demonstrate McGlinchey’s commitment to exceptional client service,” said Michael Ferachi, McGlinchey’s managing member, “I’m very proud that they also reflect the firm’s dedication to diversity, equity and inclusion.”