McGlinchey Receives Top Honors in Legal Diversity for Third Time

NEW ORLEANS – From McGlinchey:

McGlinchey has been recognized with the 2022 Top Performer and Compass Award designations by the Leadership Council on Legal Diversity. The mid-size firm is honored alongside Am Law 100 and 200 firms and major international corporations as recipients of both recognitions.

“In recent years, we have doubled down on our commitment to advance DEI efforts at McGlinchey, over and above our longstanding partnership with LCLD,” said Michael Ferachi, managing member. “To receive their highest honor for the third time in five years is a meaningful affirmation that through our #McGlincheyForward initiative, we are moving in the right direction.”

This is the firm’s fifth recognition as a Top Performer by LCLD and its third time to receive its prestigious Compass Award. Annually since 2010, a McGlinchey attorney has participated in the LCLD Fellows program which aims to identify, train, and advance the next generation of leaders in the legal profession. Since 2019, the firm has had an attorney participate in the LCLD Pathfinders program for diverse, high-potential, early-career attorneys at LCLD Member organizations.

McGlinchey also has offered annual 1L scholarships through the LCLD Scholars program every year since 2012. The scholarships are offered to first-year law students and include a $5,000 scholarship, a paid Summer Associate position, and formal mentorship from McGlinchey attorneys throughout the student’s law school career. Michael Ferachi was also one of the first Managing Partners in the southeast to join the LCLD’s Leaders at the Front program in early 2021.

McGlinchey is currently enrolled in the Midsize Mansfield certification, a rigorous program which aims to afford underrepresented attorneys better access to jobs, career advancement, and leadership in law firms. The firm was also recognized among the 30 “Best Law Firms for Women” by Firsthand’s 2023 Vault Survey, where it was ranked among some of the largest national firms. McGlinchey is proud that 50% of its office leadership roles and 40% of its executive Policy Committee roles are held by diverse attorneys.

“The legal field as a whole is primed for change that honors the value of diverse perspectives,” said Eliska Plunkett, McGlinchey’s chief diversity officer. “We are proud to partner with legal leaders at the local and national levels to promote not only representation of attorneys from all backgrounds, but also their inclusion and equity within the firm and industry.”

McGlinchey has been active with the LCLD since its founding in 2009. LCLD is a growing organization of more than 430 corporate chief legal officers and law firm managing partners. The Top Performer and Compass Awards recognize LCLD’s most active member organizations.