McGlinchey Names Eliska Plunkett Chief Diversity Officer

NEW ORLEANS – McGlinchey Stafford has announcedthat it has appointed Eliska Plunkett, a seasoned human resources professional and employment attorney, as the firm’s first chief diversity officer. She will partner with former Managing Member Rudy Aguilar to co-chair the firm’s diversity, equity, and inclusion committee.

Plunkett serves as McGlinchey’s human resources director, a role she has held for nine years prior to accepting this additional role. This new role supports the firm’s #McGlincheyForward initiative, and will focus on two primary areas: internally, broadening the spectrum from which we identify and recruit candidates to the firm, and becoming Mansfield certified; and externally, intentionally hiring and spending firm dollars with diverse and equitable vendors and partners, making meaningful economic contributions to the local economies where we live and work.

Plunkett has completed training to earn the “Diversity and Inclusion for HR” certificate from Cornell University in May, 2020, a step towards becoming a certified diversity professional following the coronavirus pandemic.

“McGlinchey has a strong history of fostering diversity, inclusion, and equity in our firm and across our profession, and that commitment is very important to me as we move forward,” said Managing Member Michael Ferachi. “In naming Eliska to this senior position, she will work to drive the firm’s diversity initiatives and strengthen our inclusive and diverse culture. This role underscores the importance of honoring the broad range of backgrounds and perspectives every individual at McGlinchey brings to solving problems for our clients and our communities.”