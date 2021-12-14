McGlinchey Attorney Selected for Leadership Louisiana State Bar Association

NEW ORLEANS — McGlinchey Stafford announced that Farren Lorraine Davis has been selected as one of 15 young lawyers from across the state for the Leadership Louisiana State Bar Association 2021/2022 class.

The Leadership LSBA program offers exposure for young lawyers regarding how the LSBA operates as well as the important issues that face the association and the legal industry. The program was originated in 2002 as a result of the efforts of then-LSBA President Larry Feldman, a McGlinchey member who retired in 2021.

“Farren is a tremendous attorney who is well on her way to having a fruitful career in the law and being a leader in our community,” said Mag Bickford, managing member of McGlinchey’s New Orleans office. “We at McGlinchey are very proud to call her a colleague and a member of the McGlinchey Family. We congratulate her on this well-deserved recognition of her leadership and talents.”

A trial lawyer in McGlinchey’s New Orleans office, Farren supports the firm’s education, healthcare, insurance, manufacturing, and transportation clients. She maintains a diverse Louisiana litigation practice defending clients in products liability, medical malpractice, and asbestos and toxic torts claims. Her practice also encompasses aviation and aerospace matters, personal injury defense, and labor and employment.

“It is truly an honor to be selected for inclusion of the Leadership LSBA 2021/2022 class,” said Farren. “I look forward to working alongside my colleagues to develop a new generation of leadership in the legal profession.”

Earlier this year, Farren was recognized by the National Black Lawyers in their “Top 40 under 40.” She graduated cum laude from Southern University Law Center in 2019 and received her bachelor’s degree from Louisiana State University in 2015.