McEnery Residential Opens New Branch Office in Old Gretna

NEW ORLEANS — McEnery Residential has announced the formal opening of a new office location in Old Gretna in partnership with Tiffany Riddle and Courtney Kattengell of TCK Property Marketplace. The TCK team is now licensed with McEnery Residential.

“We are beyond excited about what the future holds for the unique marriage of our collective branding, experience, and relationships,” said Parke McEnery, McEnery Residential’s sponsoring broker. “This new growth opportunity will ensure continued market share expansion, further refined internal collaboration and, most importantly, an even more efficient platform for client service.”

McEnery Residential is owned by McEnery, Ansley Marshall and Katherine Eshleman. Founded in 2018, the company employs 66 agents and is headquartered at 4901 Magazine Street. It has a Mandeville office as well.