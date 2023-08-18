McEnery Residential Opens New Branch Office in Covington

COVINGTON, La. — McEnery Residential has announced the formal opening of a new office in downtown Covington. Margot Rainold and Molly Koenig lead the company’s Northshore team.

“Margot and Molly have been an integral part of McEnery Residential’s continued growth over the last four years,” said a spokesperson. “They have demonstrated exceptional commitment to their craft and have proved their expertise in real estate year after year. Together, through this strategic partnership, McEnery Residential is proud to have grown to become a trusted brand in the St. Tammany Parish real estate market. We are excited to continue to provide excellent service to our clients with the addition of this new office.”

The new space is located at 427 N. Columbia Street.