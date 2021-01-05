McEnery Residential Claims Record-Breaking Price Per Square Foot

NEW ORLEANS – McEnery Residential said its realtors Jonathan Maki and Anna Mixon have made a sale at the highest price per square foot in the history of the Bywater neighborhood.

The sale of a 200-year-old house at 827 Independence Street closed in early December at a price of $735,000, which is equal to $404 a square foot.

McEnery said this exceeds the highest known price per square foot in Bywater history by nearly $100. The high-end renovation was completed by Terry Landrem Construction and the title work provided by Bayou Title.