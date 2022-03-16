McEnery Residential Celebrates ‘Record-Breaking’ Sale in Irish Channel

NEW ORLEANS — McEnery Residential says it’s made New Orleans real history with a recent sale in the Irish Channel.

On March 15, Realtors Jonathan Maki and Brent Talavera closed on the sale of 1011 Third Street for $425,000, which equals $430 per square foot for a 988-square feet “historic shotgun beauty,” according to a company spokesperson.

McEnery says it’s the highest known price per square sale achieved in Irish Channel single family home history.

“This was an extremely well-maintained historic home and also shows the strength of the current New Orleans market,” said the spokesperson. “This is a tremendous achievement demonstrative of Maki and Talavera’s ability to market historic real estate and reach highest and best pricing.”