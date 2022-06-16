McEnery Listing Former ‘Witch’s Workshop’ in the French Quarter

NEW ORLEANS — McEnery is listing a commercial condo in the French Quarter that claims an interesting former tenant.

In the 1970s, 521 St. Philip Street was the home of a “witch’s workshop” operated by Priestess Mary Oneida Toups, a Mississippi native who’s mentioned in a Dr. John memoir and received a name check in a season of “American Horror Story.” So, in addition to four bay windows and access to Quarter shops and restaurants, the space is said to include a “portal that connects us to another space in time … that brings entities of light, love and positive-healing energy.”

Other features of the property between Chartres and Decatur: a 900-square-foot commercial space with a 780-square-foot condo attached and an outdoor courtyard with shared access from both the residential unit and the commercial space. The shop space was remodeled in 2014, and the condo was updated in 2018.

Oh, and the listing also mentions 521 St. Philip is home to a “shop pet,” who may present himself to certain customers by “rubbing his nose against their bare legs to make them aware of his presence.” …