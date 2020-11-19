McEnery Residential Hires Humphrey as Director of Sales and Training

NEW ORLEANS – McEnery Residential has hired Mike Humphrey to be its director of sales and training. Humphrey has worked in the local real estate market since 2002 and brings years of expertise and experience to this new role. He will provide an added layer of support for agents and clients.

McEnery Residential is a boutique residential real estate brokerage company based in New Orleans. The company’s agents have delivered results on everything from large-scale condominium sell-outs to high-value home sales.