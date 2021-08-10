McDonald’s Owners Say Energy Smart ‘Transformed Day-to-Day Operations’

NEW ORLEANS – Terry and Lorraine Scott, owners of the McDonald’s franchise at 3443 S. Carrollton Avenue, said they have saved $12,620 annually by making upgrades to their lighting, HVAC and fryer systems – and they’re sharing the savings with employees. The changes began when the Scotts signed up for Energy Smart, a comprehensive energy efficiency program developed by the New Orleans City Council and administered by Entergy New Orleans. The program offers cash incentives for Entergy New Orleans customers to perform energy saving upgrades in their homes and businesses.

“Prior to implementing these upgrades, our electric bills were taking a noticeable toll on profits, averaging around $6,000 a month,” said Terry Scott. “We have seen a tremendous decrease in our bills since working with Energy Smart, and those savings have been instrumental in our success throughout the COVID-19 crisis.”

The Scott’s say the restaurant’s new outdoor LED lighting brightened its parking lot and the entire surrounding block, making the Scotts’ employees feel safer during night shifts. HVAC upgrades made the space more comfortable. New fryers shortened cooking time and increased productivity.

“Energy Smart truly transformed our day-to-day operations,” Lorraine Scott continued. “All Orleans Parish business owners can and absolutely should take advantage of critical financial support provided through this program.”

Energy Smart is working to reach and serve more businesses in Orleans Parish through its commercial and industrial offerings that are available to small and large businesses, nonprofits and publicly funded institutions. Small business customers can receive free Small Business Kits and access to an online store where they can shop for and get instant discounts on energy-saving products.

Visit energysmartnola.com/businesses or call (504) 229-6868.