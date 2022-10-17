McDonald’s Franchisee Donates $10K to NOPD

L to R: Kyle Bardell, Nicole Tracy, Kate Owens, Jorge Ferraz, Lentreise Bardell, Chris Bardell, New Orleans Chief of Police Shaun Ferguson,Skye Anderson, Amelie Ducos, Christina Lewis and Deron Finney

NEW ORLEANS – The Bardell Co., local 0perator of McDonald’s restaurants, has donated $10,000 to the New Orleans Police Department for supplies and training.

At a Sept. 28 event, a check was accepted on behalf of the police department by Chief of Police Shaun Ferguson. Special guests on behalf of McDonald’s Corporate were also in attendance: Nicole Tracy (People Officer – Dallas Field Office), Kate Owens (Field Marketing Officer), Jorge Ferraz (Vice President – Dallas Field Office), Skye Anderson (President – West Zone), Amelie Ducos (People Officer – West Zone), Christina Lewis (Operations Officer – Dallas Field Office), Deron Finney (Security Manager – Dallas/Denver Field Office).

Present to represent the Bardell Co. Inc., was Christopher Bardell, owner and operator of 13 stores in the metropolitan New Orleans area; Lentreise Bardell, Bardell’s wife and co-owner, and their two sons, Dylan Bardell (Supervisor – Bardell Co. Inc.) and Kyle Bardell (General Manager of Bardell Co. Inc.).

The family was also seen together earlier this year at the 2022 Annual Crimestoppers Luncheon, where the Bardell Co. sponsored a table for students from Warren Easton Charter High School to be in attendance.

The Bardell Co. said it is committed to serving citizens and promoting public safety. The company has invited officers working late shifts to dine for free at various locations to encourage increased police presence in connected neighborhoods. Christopher Bardell also served as a reserve police officer in his residential parish.

“In light of the current issue with crime in our city, I wanted to provide this level of support to show that we actually believe in this community,” said Bardell. “In addition to assisting the ever-growing need for funding in public safety, we want this donation to serve as a symbol of hope that the issues our officers and citizens are facing have solutions worth advocating for, like increased officer training.”