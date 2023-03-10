McCord Butchery Now Open on Veterans Boulevard

Getty Images

METAIRIE – McCord Butchery celebrated its grand opening on March 9 at 210 Veterans Boulevard. Representatives of the Jefferson Parish Economic Development Commission, Jefferson Parish Council and Jefferson Chamber of Commerce attended the festivities.

Chef Sam McCord and his wife, Jacqueline, said they have created a “classic European butcher shop environment to sell restaurant-quality meat, seafood and provisions for preparing at home.”

“I want to introduce customers to proteins that make your meals taste better, and that does not mean it has to be expensive,” said McCord. “We want to create a personal experience with our customers, who can hand pick products and receive recommendations on how to cook them at home.”

McCord’s offers premium USDA prime, dry-aged and wagyu beef as well as all-natural pork, poultry veal, lamb and fresh seafood. In addition to protein selections, the shop offers wine, beer, oils, dry rubs, brine and more.

The project was supported by the Louisiana Small Business Development Center and JEDCO.

“JEDCO’s loan programs offer a unique opportunity to provide dynamic entrepreneurs with the financing needed to open their doors and achieve their business goals,” said JEDCO President and CEO Jerry Bologna. “Our finance team worked closely with Sam McCord, supplying the capital to bring his culinary vision to life and creating new jobs, investment and opportunity in the process.”

McCord Butchery is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.