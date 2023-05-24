MBT Bancshares Inc. Declares Cash Dividend

METAIRIE, La. (press release) – MBT Bancshares Inc. (OTC: MBKL), the holding company of Metairie Bank & Trust Co., announced that its board of directors at its meeting on May 23, 2023 declared a semi-annual cash dividend of $0.50 per share on the common stock of the company, payable on July 3, 2023 to the shareholders of record at the close of business on June 12, 2023.

Statements contained in this news release which are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements identified by words like “believe,”, “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate” or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could” or “may.” Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors – many of which are beyond our control – could cause actual conditions, events or results to differ significantly from those described in the forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made. Additional information about Metairie Bank and Trust Company is available at www.metairiebank.com.