Mayor Leads Ribbon Cutting for Senior Housing Facility

NEW ORLEANS – Mayor LaToya Cantrell attended a Nov. 18 ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of Capdau Home for the Aged at 3821 Franklin Avenue.

Capdau is a residential development that provides affordable housing for the elderly. The units are available for seniors age 62 and older, with up to two tenants per unit. All units are designated affordable housing under the Housing Assistance Payments program. Developer, TKTMJ Incorporated, collaborated with the Housing Authority of New Orleans on the project.

“This is a very big day for the City of New Orleans, the residents of District D, and for our seniors,” said Cantrell. “We are excited to see this $13 million construction project that features a renovation of the existing three-story historic building. I want to thank the Housing Authority of New Orleans, the Louisiana Housing Corporation and the State’s Office of Economic Development for working to make this happen, and to the construction company TKTMJ for fulfilling its commitment to hiring DBE local companies during construction. This administration remains laser focused on affordable housing and is excited to work with partners such as these.”

The $13 million construction project included renovation of the existing three-story historic building, and new construction of a four-story building designed by the Michael Lee Studio. Capdau Home for the Aged features 80 units, 35 of which are in the original building and 45 of which are part of the new construction.

The original three-story building is the site of the former Pierre A. Capdau School. The school, which was designed by New Orleans city architect E.A. Christy in 1922, was chartered in collaboration with the University of New Orleans in 2003 but has remained vacant since its closure in 2010.

Michael Tubre of TKTMJ fulfilled his commitment to hiring DBE local companies during construction. Funding was provided for the project by Louisiana Housing Corporation Community Development Block Grant disaster fund, Housing Authority of New Orleans, and State of Louisiana Office of Community Development.

Developer, TKTMJ Incorporated, is a family owned full-service construction firm, founded by company President Tom Tubre in 1994. Latter & Blum Property Management currently manages Capdau Home for the Aged.