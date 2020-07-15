Mayor: Eligible Workers Should Apply for Hazard Pay

NEW ORLEANS — Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s office is urging eligible workers to apply for the Frontline Workers COVID-19 Hazard Pay Rebate Program as administered by the Louisiana Department of Revenue.

Applications for the program open Wednesday, July 15 and will remain open through Oct. 31. The application can be found at http://frontlineworkers.la.gov/. The program will be limited to the first 200,000 applicants.

Applicants must meet the following guidelines:

Applicant is a Louisiana resident

Applicant was employed on or after March 11, 2020

Applicant was required by their employer to provide in-person services

outside of the applicant’s home and was in contact with customers, patients, or the

general public for at least 200 hours between March 22, 2020 and May 14, 2020.

Eligible Job Categories:

Nurses, assistants, aides, medical residents, pharmacy staff, phlebotomists, respiratory therapists, and workers providing direct patient care in in-patient and out-patient dialysis facilities;

Housekeeping, laundry services, food services and waste management personnel in hospitals and healthcare facilities;

Long-term care facility personnel, out-patient care workers, home healthcare workers, personal assistance providers, home health providers, home-delivered meal providers, and childcare service providers;

Emergency medical services (EMS) personnel, fire and rescue personnel, law

enforcement personnel, and public health epidemiologists;

Bus drivers; retail fuel service personnel; sanitation personnel; residential, commercial and industrial solid waste and hazardous waste removal personnel; storage and disposal personnel;

Grocery store, convenience store, and food assistance program personnel;

Mortuary service providers;

Veterinary service staff

Independent Contractors, Self-Employed Individuals, and Gig Workers

Independent contractors, self-employed individuals, and gig workers may be eligible for rebates if all of the same eligibility requirements are met. In the Employer Information section of the application, these types of workers must list their client, service recipient, or other type of payee, the address where the work was performed, and a description of services provided. The worker must also attach an explanation of how their services were substantially dedicated to responding to or mitigating the COVID-19 public health emergency.

Apply at http://frontlineworkers.la.gov/





