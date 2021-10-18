Mayor Cantrell Promotes Resilient Energy Infrastructure With Solar For All NOLA’s Battery Backup Options

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Mayor’s Office of Utilities announced that it is actively working on solutions that leverage distributed, renewable energy to make the city’s infrastructure more resilient and affordable. Hurricane Ida’s impact demonstrated the importance of building sustainable and resilient energy infrastructure. Residents are reminded that the Solar for All NOLA program helps build a more sustainable and resilient energy infrastructure with solar plus battery backup for residents and businesses.

“At this time, we are seeing more frequent and stronger storms pass through our area and we know that this is caused by climate change,” said Mayor LaToya Cantrell. “Hurricane Ida showed us how fragile our power system is and that we cannot solely rely on it to power our homes. We must look at green alternatives as a backup and start promoting that as an option to our residents, and I think rooftop solar is one of those options.”

“After weathering so many storms, the people of New Orleans are ready to lead the world in resilience,” said Jonathan Rhodes, Director of the Mayor’s Office of Utilities. “We have seen how rooftop solar benefits our residents and businesses with affordable, sustainable energy. Now programs like Solar for All NOLA with solar plus battery backup can take our city further by improving safety and resilience during power outages.”

In 2020, Mayor LaToya Cantrell launched the Solar for All NOLA program to promote the adoption of more affordable, renewable energy. The Solar for All NOLA program offers battery backup storage and traditional roofing solutions, along with solar and energy efficiency upgrades. Free solar evaluations to create more sustainable and resilient homes and businesses begin with contacting the City’s respected local partners, PosiGen Solar and Solar Alternatives.

Solar can help ensure homes and businesses are powered by clean renewable energy through sunlight, and battery backup storage can help after sunset. Battery backup storage can also provide families and whole neighborhoods added comfort during power shortages.

The Solar for All NOLA campaign makes it possible for most customers to go solar with no up-front cost by using a 100 percent financing solution for solar feasible homeowners. Solar solutions, battery backup options, and included energy efficiency upgrades are available with no credit requirement, no-money-down, or traditional financing for eligible homeowners and small businesses who wish to purchase their system. The unique accessibility to this campaign brings solar and energy efficiency to homeowners who are left out of traditional programs and who can benefit from energy savings. Tarping and traditional roofing solutions are available for those interested as well.

Interested customers can contact the PosiGen and Solar Alternative teams directly to sign up for a no-cost solar home or business assessment, or can utilize Forward Together New Orleans staff for assistance with this service. For more information, visit www.solarforallnola.com or call (844) 78-SOLAR.