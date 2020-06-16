Mayor Cantrell Calls for Dialogue Between Hospitality Workers and Leaders

AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

NEW ORLEANS — Mayor LaToya Cantrell issued a statement today to address the tension between New Orleans hospitality workers and leaders as the city works to re-start its tourism economy while keeping workers safe from potential COVID-19 infection. Cantrell is calling on leaders in the restaurant and hospitality industry to create an opportunity for employee advocates to voice their concerns related to worker protections during phase two of the city’s reopening:

“We are at a critical moment when the voices of our ​hospitality and service industry workers demand to be heard,” said Cantrell. “They are the backbone of our local and state economy, and without them, there is no tourism industry. Their health and well-being is vital to our region’s economic health, and COVID-19 has exposed just how vulnerable they are to sudden changes in the economy. These workers deserve an opportunity ​to be able to direct their concerns ​to hospitality leadership regarding issues like paid sick leave, protections against contracting COVID-19 in the workplace, and any other issue that affects their well-being. One of the most immediate ways to do this is for our industry leaders to create an open forum for this dialogue, and to engage with advocates directly.”





