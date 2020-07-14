Mayor Breaks Ground on Lower Ninth Ward Roadwork Project

NEW ORLEANS — Mayor LaToya Cantrell and other officials announced the beginning of the $8.8 million Lower Ninth Ward Northeast B roadwork project.

“We refuse to let COVID-19 keep us from doing the critical and time-sensitive work to improve our infrastructure, whether it’s fixing our streets or repairing or creating new buildings,” said Cantrell. “And that means all over New Orleans, which is why I’m excited to see major roadwork improvements in the Lower Ninth Ward.”

“There is a total of $80 million in FEMA-funded projects that are either completed, under construction or planned for the Lower Ninth Ward neighborhood,” said Ramsey Green, deputy CAO for Infrastructure. “Two projects have already been completed, and two are now under construction. Crews began the $5.7 million Lower Ninth Ward Northwest Group B project in December and now the $8.8 million Lower Ninth Ward Northeast Group B project which, when completed, will lead to 24 fully reconstructed blocks and an overall improved quality of life for those residents.”

The FEMA-funded project is divided between the Department of Works ($6.2 million) and SWBNO ($2.6 million). Work began in June. This is the fourth of 13 projects scheduled for the Lower Ninth Ward neighborhood. The scope of work on this 24-block, full-depth reconstruction project includes replacing damaged underground waterlines (10,000 linear feet), sewer and drainage lines (5,000 linear feet); repaving the roadway; replacing damaged sidewalks and driveway aprons; and installing Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant curb ramps at intersections.

The project is anticipated to be complete in fall 2021.

The project team features Marlon Carrio, DPW Project Manager; Keith Cain, DPW Construction Manager; Nikki Polk, Outreach Manager; and David Shulman, SWBNO Project Manager.

Contractors include Fleming Construction Company, LLC, and construction engineer Neel-Schaffer, Inc.





