Max Ferran Named Vice President of DonahueFavret Contractors

MANDEVILLE, La. – DonahueFavret Contractors Inc. has announced that Max Ferran has been named vice president/director of operations.

“Max has provided leadership since joining our company and has earned additional responsibilities,” said John Donahue, the company’s president and CEO. “We are delighted to formalize this with his new title.”

Ferran joined DonahueFavret Contractors in 2015 as a senior project manager and corporate safety director. He was elected to the board in 2019. His expertise includes multiple contract delivery methods in medical, hospitality, multi-family, commercial office, and retail sectors.

For more information about DonahueFavret Contractors, visit DonahueFavret.com.