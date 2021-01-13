Matthew Miller III and Travis M. Morock Named Partners at Carver Darden

NEW ORLEANS – Carver Darden has announced that Matthew Miller and Travis Morock have been promoted to partners at the firm effective Jan. 1.

Miller is a partner in the firm’s New Orleans office and practices in the intellectual property practice group. He has a range of experience including obtaining and enforcing patents, trademarks and copyrights. He litigates patent disputes and prosecutes patent applications. His experience includes the representation of projects relating to computer software, mechanical inventions and inventions in the field of oil and gas exploration and production.

Morock is a partner in the Pensacola office and has been with the firm since 2015. He focuses his practice mainly in the areas of real estate and general commercial litigation. Travis has experience working on a variety of transactional issues for his clients, which include individuals, banks and financial institutions, small businesses, professional services and physician groups and health care entities. Travis also serves as president of the young lawyers division of the Escambia County-Santa Rosa Bar Association.