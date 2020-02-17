Matt Lambert Honored By Brother Martin High School

NEW ORLEANS – At Brother Martin High School’s 29th annual Brother More Schaefer Recognition Ceremony, Matt Lambert was recognized as this year’s Brother More Schaefer Faculty Award recipient.

“Matt is the embodiment of excellence in instruction, formation and witness – just like Brother More – and yet all in his own way,” said Brother Martin Principal Ryan Gallagher.

“Teaching and coaching are what I love to do and it is all about being a team and family,” said Lambert, who joined Brother Martin in 2004 and holds a bachelor’s degree in marketing from Louisiana State University. “People give of themselves here at Brother Martin every day for one another while pulling in the same direction for a common goal.”





