Maternal Fetal Medicine Clinic to Open at New Orleans East Hospital

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans East Hospital will celebrate its new Maternal Fetal Medicine Clinic at a May 10 ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Maternal Fetal Medicine (MFM) is a medical specialty that prioritizes the health of mother and baby in the case that risk factors are present during the pregnancy. Risk factors can include multiple births at once, underlying health conditions, advanced maternal age and a history of miscarriage.

“Opening the New Orleans East Hospital Maternal Fetal Medicine clinic is a definitive victory for both the hospital, our city parishioners, board of commissioners and healthcare management system in our long-term mission to revitalize this community by fully restoring healthcare services that were readily available for citizens living in the East, Lower 9th Ward and Gentilly,” says Takeisha Davis, president and CEO of New Orleans East Hospital and board chair of United Way of Southeast Louisiana.

The Maternal Fetal Medicine Clinic is currently servicing patients on Tuesday and Thursday every week.