Mary Byrd Named Associate Director at Stennis Space Center

Mary Byrd is the first woman to fill one of the top three leadership posts at NASA’s Stennis Space Center.

STENNIS SPACE CENTER, Miss. – Mary Byrd, a Gretna native and Covington resident, is the new associate director at Stennis Space Center.

Byrd started working at Stennis 26 years ago as a contractor responsible for electrical maintenance across the site. Later, Byrd served as a contracting officer’s representative before being named deputy director of the Stennis Center Operations Directorate. She was named head of that directorate in 2018.

In her new role, Byrd will help lead and manage sitewide activities and employees at a unique federal city that is home to more than 50 organizations and companies. New challenges await as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact workplace logistics and dynamics, as NASA moves through an internal restructuring process, and as Stennis works to ensure and expand its operations.

“When it comes to the future, the work never ends,” said Byrd. “The challenge is to continue to build and continue to grow, to keep the unique federal city alive and vibrant.”