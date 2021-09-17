Mary Beth Romig Haskins Returns to New Orleans & Company

NEW ORLEANS – Mary Beth Romig Haskins, a 40-year public relations veteran, is returning to New Orleans & Company, the city’s destination marketing organization, as associate vice president of communications and public relations. She will begin the new job on Nov. 1. Lauren Cason, who has served as the organization’s director of marketing communications since 2013, will remain as a part-time contractor but is relocating to the Northeast with her family.

Romig Haskins and Kelly Schulz, senior vice president of communications and public relations, joined the New Orleans Convention and Visitors Bureau (predecessor to New Orleans & Company) together in 2006. Schulz returned to New Orleans & Company in 2020 after working in Memphis to raise funds for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Romig Haskins served as director of public relations and special projects for New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu. She was also a public information officer for the FBI and currently serves as director of public relations for LCMC Health and its six hospitals.