Martha Wiggins Joins Café Reconcile as Executive Chef

NEW ORLEANS – Martha Wiggins is the new executive chef of Café Reconcile. She hopes to create a dynamic kitchen learning lab and training environment for opportunity youth, ages 16-24, who turn to Reconcile for life skills and workforce development training each year.

“Chef Wiggins has the experience and skill to train our interns and alumni for the rigors of a competitive hospitality industry as well as jobs outside the industry that require foundational skills like attention to detail, the ability to work in a team structure, and leadership and communication skills,” said Reconcile executive director Gerald Duhon. “Martha’s impeccable culinary background and industry expertise will help us create the Café Reconcile experience we aspire to deliver. And most importantly, our young people have a mentor who can inspire, train, and help them understand the expectations that come with working in New Orleans’ premier hospitality jobs.”

Growing up in Washington, D.C., Wiggins started in the industry at age 15. In 2010, Wiggins came to New Orleans and joined the staff of Sylvain as the sous chef to executive chef Alex Harrell. In October 2014, she took over as executive chef at Sylvain. There, her modern gastropub fare earned her attention from local and national media.

At Café Reconcile, Wiggins can not only pursue her culinary passion but her desire to mentor and train young people.

“We are not only creating a meal and memorable dining experience. We have the ability to change lives by supporting young people who are chasing their dreams,” said Wiggins. “I’m inspired to craft a workplace culture at Reconcile that empowers our interns and alumni to acquire the skills that will set them on the path to a career. But equally important is the opportunity for Café Reconcile to set an example and inspire a standard for a hospitality industry culture that values and respects all, no matter the position someone holds.”