Marsh & McClennan Agency Signs 10-Year Lease at Causeway Plaza

NEW ORLEANS —The Feil Organization, a national real estate investment firm, has announced that the Marsh & McClennan Agency, a global insurance brokerage firm, signed a new 10-year lease for 12,146 square feet on the third floor at Causeway Plaza in Metairie. The property is located at 3300 W. Esplanade Avenue. Marsh McClennan is a Fortune 500 company offering management consulting, risk management and investment advisory services.

“We’re excited to welcome such a prestigious firm as Marsh & McClennan to our tenant base at Causeway Plaza,” said Colette Wharton, regional director and asset manager at the Feil Organization, in a press release. “We work diligently to ensure that the needs of every firm are met, and we invest in our tenants and our assets accordingly. This tenacity and dedication to our tenants was a major draw for Marsh & McClennan Agency, and we look forward to a successful relationship over the next decade.”

Causeway Plaza is an office park home to three buildings with over 335,000 square feet of office space. Located in the Metairie Commercial Business District, it offers an onsite management team, sundry shop, parking and proximity to Causeway Boulevard. It has suites ranging from 745 square feet to 12,147 square feet.

Greg Riera of Jones Lang LaSalle brokerage represented Marsh McClennan in the transaction and Scott Graf of Corporate Realty represented the Feil Organization.

The Feil Organization is a real estate investment, management and development firm based in New York City. Its portfolio includes more than 24 million square feet of industrial, commercial and retail property. It includes more than 5,000 residential properties, and thousands of acres of undeveloped land across the United States.