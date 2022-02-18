Marriott Warehouse Arts District Unveils Redesign

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Marriott Warehouse Arts District hotel has unveiled a renovation that includes new public spaces, meeting spaces and guest rooms.

“We want our guests to experience forward-thinking, aesthetically pleasing spaces that help foster their inventive nature and allow them to get into their best headspace for success,” said Joseph Blanchek, the hotel’s general manager, in a press release. “Our hotel redesign preserves the historic personality of our storied neighborhood while presenting contemporary, modern upgrades to meet the evolving needs of today’s travelers.”

The reimagined guest rooms include locally inspired accents, a functional work area, hard surface flooring, new seating areas, platform beds and contemporary furniture. Bathtubs have been replaced with walk-in showers in most guest rooms and also feature spa-like lighting, marble vanities and rain shower heads. The hotel converted its former concierge lounge on the third floor into an additional presidential suite with a lounge area, a king guest room and a private courtyard that’s big enough to accommodate small events.

The lobby has been transformed into a “great room” that will serve as a social gathering place. It features light-colored wood floors, dark wooden beams and accents of teal, navy and gold. Artwork was selected by Kevin Barry Art Advisory. The public space features several places to eat and drink. The hotel makeover includes more than 24,000 square feet of flexible meeting space.

